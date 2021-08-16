Soham Staploe Rotary Club’s music and ale fund-raiser festival hit the perfect note at the weekend, as thousands of visitors turned out at Soham recreation ground.

The event, which ran on Friday and Saturday, raised more than £7,000 for charities EACH and STARS.

Neil Osborne, the club’s president, said: “The festival went exceptionally well with large crowds on both Friday and Saturday with a real appetite for the 22 real ales and 15 different ciders available.

Soham Staploe Rotary Club members.

“The festival would not be possible without the help of Blue Shed Studios who provided the bands and stage, which contribute greatly to the weekend’s success.

“We would like to thank the many volunteers and sponsors who make the whole thing possible and also the public for attending in such large numbers to make the event such a success.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket