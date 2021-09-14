Independent surveys of taxi drivers, wheelchair users, other disabled people and those who have mobility issues have begun in West Suffolk.

The survey is part of a review agreed by cabinet in to its taxi policy handbook last year, specifically, wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV).

Taxi drivers in Newmarket and Bury went on strike three weeks ago to voice their anger over the accessibility clause, and have sent the council letters of concern.

Taxi drivers recently went on strike over the accessibility clause.

The two surveys are being conducted by independent consultants Licensed Vehicle Survey and Assessment (LVSA) and will close on October 4 at 5pm.

Jen Eves, Director responsible for Licensing, said: “The information we will get back will help us to consider the demand for wheelchair accessible hackney carriage vehicles across West Suffolk, ensuring that our policy supports taxis to continue to provide as good and widely accessible a service as possible.

“LVSA will also be asking drivers for their views on how we should administer any future WAV policy to ensure fairness.”

“In addition, and in line with West Suffolk Council’s own environmental target to become carbon neutral by 2030, we have instructed LVSA to ask drivers about what they perceive to be the barriers for them switching to electric vehicles.”

There will be a further, full consultation on any policy changes in 2022, once the findings from this part of the review have been completed.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket