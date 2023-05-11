“Absolutely amazing. Something that will stay with me for the rest of my life and something I will never, ever, forget.”

The reaction of Newmarket teacher Christine Shand, who was one of the 2,000 people invited to Saturday’s Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Christine was one of 540 holders of the British Empire Medal, awarded by the late Queen for her services to the community in Newmarket, to receive an invitation to the ceremony in Westminster Abbey. And from her seat in the transept she said she had been afforded a bird’s eye view of the proceedings.

Christine Shand with the Coronation programme she will cherish forever

“After the King’s investiture and the crowning, he was brought back to his throne in the centre of the abbey for the enthroning and homage,” said Christine.

“I have a wonderful view of both the King and the Queen at that point. And when the Prince of Wales knelt before his father to vow his allegiance and pledge his loyalty, I could see all that as well. My heart was full of pride. What a privilege to be able to actually see that first hand, something I will never forget.”

The outfit 60-year-old Christine’s wore for the Coronation included one special accessory.

She carried a navy handbag that her mother, Betty Bishop, had had at her daughter’s wedding. Betty, who was 91, knew Christine had been invited to the Coronation but died two weeks before the ceremony.

“I wore those things in memory of my mum and that way I took her to the abbey with me,” said Christine, one of whose most cherished possessions is now the 50-page Coronation order of service.