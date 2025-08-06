A teacher who inappropriately touched schoolgirls and asked for pictures of one of them wearing a bikini has been banned from teaching.

Kieran Harker, an IT teacher, was found guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards eight pupils during 14 months of employment at Newmarket Academy between September 2021 and November 2022.

A panel found the 30-year-old guilty of misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

Newmarket Academy. Picture: Mark Westley

He has been banned from teaching indefinitely, with the right to have the decision reviewed in two years.

Three pupils gave evidence against him at the hearing at which he was not present nor represented.

One said: “Kieran Harker became very touchy with me. He would often touch my back through the hole in the school chair.

“I do not know why he did this. I was not upset, so he was not doing it to comfort me.”

She said she asked him to stop, which he did at the time, but he resumed touching her at a later date.

Another pupil, who was in Year 9 at the time alleged the IT teacher put his hand on her lower back in what she called ‘very unnecessary [sic] situations, like just walking past me’.

A third pupil said Mr Harker had rubbed their back and thigh outside one of his classrooms.

“I felt uncomfortable,” the pupil said. “It has happened more than once.”

When questioned about the allegations during the school’s investigation Mr Harker said: “I have never touched a student’s thigh or lower back.

“But it is a natural reaction when someone is upset for me to touch the top of their back to console them, but I have never touched the lower back.”

Another student, identified only as Pupil E, reported multiple instances of inappropriate behaviour by Mr Harker.

In one instance, he grabbed her by the waist; in another, he wrote the words love you in her planner.

She described both events as making her feel uncomfortable. He also sent her inappropriate emails, including requesting that she show him bikini photos.

“I was going on holiday and I was anxious about how I looked. I was emailing Kieran Harker about it and then I spoke to him about it the next day,” she said.

“He told me to have fun and take photos of myself in a bikini to make me feel better. I thought it was an odd comment, but as we were on the topic of me being self-conscious, I thought he maybe did not mean it in a weird way.

“When I returned from holiday, Kieran Harker asked if I had taken any photos in a bikini. I said no, and Kieran Harker said that he had been looking forward to seeing the photos.”

He responded to the accusations by saying: “I never asked to see pictures of her in her bikini, I asked to see photos from her holiday.”

In a separate email exchange with another student, he wrote: “I saw you across the playground and thought how lovely you looked. Had to tell you immediately.”

At the school’s disciplinary hearing, Mr Harker’s union representative said he was new to teaching and had taken on the additional responsibility of being a mental health first aider ‘without having the tools to deal with the potential fallout from getting too involved with the students’.