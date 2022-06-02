A teashop has been tasked with creating hundreds of special Jubilee tarts to cater for a town's beacon lighting ceremony.

Nancy's Vintage Teashop in Old Station Road in Newmarket was selected to create 235 of the savoury tarts, which include the ingredients salmon, leek, cheddar, and potato, to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom.

"Newmarket Town Council asked us for a quote and set up a taster session, and the tarts we baked passed the test with flying colours," said teashop owner Simon Johnson.

Simon Johnson, owner of Nancy's. (57074766)

"The recipe was produced and given to us especially for the Jubilee and we have already completed a trial run so we're very confident they will turn out perfect on the day.

"The only small problem we've had is that there seems to be a shortage of cream and clotted cream currently so we had to race around trying to find the required amount, but we got there in the end.

"Our team can't wait to get started on baking them and we'll fire up the ovens at 5am and bake them all day. They will then be on the menu through the weekend and possibly on our specials board beyond the weekend too.

"I'm definitely proud to have Nancy's Vintage Teashop chosen for this honour and it gets our name out there, which is great.

"The Jubilee is bringing people together from the local community, so it's really good that local businesses are being closely involved."

The Newmarket beacon will be lit at The Severals tonight from 9.15pm alongside 1,500 others throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, UK overseas territories and one in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries in recognition of the Queen's service.

While sampling The Queen's Jubilee Beacon Tart, visitors will be able to enjoy a piper playing Diu Regnare, music written for the occasion, while watching the beacon being lit.