Teenager in Newmarket arrested after crashing Audi into a garden wall in Crockfords Road

By Suzanne Day
Published: 11:03, 17 April 2024
 | Updated: 12:26, 17 April 2024

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he crashed an Audi into a garden wall, in a Suffolk town.

The teenager took the car on Monday morning and then crashed into the wall in Crockfords Road, Newmarket.

East Cambridgeshire police said the teenager was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle talking, driving without a licence and insurance and failing to report a road traffic collision.

A 13-year-old boy took an Audi and crashed it into a garden wall in Crockfords Road, Newmarket. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire
He has been bailed to return to a police station later in the year.

