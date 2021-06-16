A teenager who broke into dozens of homes across Suffolk and stole items worth a total of £80,000 during a four-year crime spree has been sent to a young offenders institute.

Wesley Spring, 19, of Newmarket, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today charged with burglaries, thefts from motor vehicles and thefts of motor vehicles. He was sentenced to 40 months in the young offenders institute.

The extent of Spring's offending was discovered after he was arrested in Lowestoft on February 27 for stealing a vehicle - a Chevrolet Lacetti - from the Newmarket area the previous day.

Wesley Spring. Picture: Suffolk Police

He was also further arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Spring, of High Street, was subsequently charged with two burglaries of homes, one burglary from another building and a dangerous driving offence.

During the police investigation, he admitted 27 further offences across the county which were then taken into consideration.

These included 21 attempted burglaries or burglaries from dwellings, three thefts from motor vehicles, one burglary of a building other than a dwelling and two thefts of motor vehicles.

The incidents included the theft of a Ford Galaxy from a property on Lowestoft's Mount Pleasant in February and 22 other Lowestoft-based offences.

Elsewhere, a Ford Fiesta was stolen in a burglary in Ipswich's Tranmere Grove in December 2018 and a Ford Mondeo was stolen from Great Yarmouth's Marina Parade in late October/early November 2020.

An assault on Ipswich's Ancaster Road in May 2017 was also taken into consideration.

All of the offences took place across the county from May 26, 2017 to February 16, 2021, with nearly £80,000 worth of goods stolen in total.

Around £70,000 worth of items have now been recovered.

Working with Spring allowed the Operation Converter team to return stolen property to victims, including medication and personal items of jewellery that is unlikely to have been found without his assistance.

Duncan Etchells from the Op Converter team said: "Spring’s four-years of criminal activity caused much heartbreak and despair for many people – such burglaries are extremely intrusive and upsetting for the victims and can cause long term distress.

"However, we hope the fact we have secured this conviction will give some closure to those he targeted.

"This sentence will give him plenty of time to reflect on his actions and the misery he caused.”

