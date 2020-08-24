A Red Lodge teenager is set to appear before a crown court judge accused of stealing from a pensioner.

Lewis Falco, of Bridge End Road in the village, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday facing one count of burglary and three counts of fraud by misrepresentation.

The 19-year-old is accused of calling at a house in Barrow's Mill Lane on August 18 offering to cut a hedge.

Ipswich Magistrates Court (41154680)

The householder, a woman in her 70s, declined the offer but Falco is accused of asking if he could use the toilet.

Magistrates heard he was then let into the house, where he then requested a glass of water, and that the pensioner later discovered her purse, which contained a number of bank cars, was missing.

Falco was remanded in custody and told he would have to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.