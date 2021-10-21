A teenager has appeared in court charged with unlawful wounding after a man was glassed in Newmarket.

Police said a 17-year-old boy, from the Ipswich area, was charged in connection with the incident, which happened on High Street on Saturday at about 8.45pm.

Officers said they arrested a man on suspicion of assault and took him to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning after an 18-year-old man was hit over the head with a glass bottle.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful wounding and appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime number 37/57976/21/21.

