A teenager has been charged with attempted robbery in a Suffolk town after a man was stabbed in the leg.

Police were called at just before 1am on Thursday, January 25, to a report of an assault in Nat Flatman Street, Newmarket.

A man was stabbed in the leg, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, along with a woman who was not injured.

Police were called to a report of an assault in Nat Flatman Street, Newmarket just before 1am on January 25. Picture: Alison Hayes/iStock

He was discharged from hospital later that day.

Another man, aged 19, was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds inflicted by an unknown group, where he was later arrested and kept under police guard while in hospital.

Following his discharge, the man was taken into custody.

Clancy Akinyemi, of Uplands Road, Romford, has been charged with attempted robbery and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 19.