A Red Lodge teenager has denied damaging beehives and told the court it couldn't have been him as he is allergic to them.

Lewis Falco, 19, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday where he is facing a charge of criminal damage after he allegedly toppled beehives, worth £1,000, belonging to Andy Ladham.

The teenager, formerly of Bridge End Road, has pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court was told yesterday he was innocent because his bee allergy would have stopped him going near them.

Lewis Falco, 19, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday where he is facing a charge of criminal damage after he allegedly toppled beehives, worth £1,000, belonging to Andy Ladham. Picture by Mark Westley.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court that on June 2 last year Mr Ledham saw a group kicking over the beehives before they ran off. Mr Ablett said Falco was then pictured at the scene when he returned to collect a bag shortly after.

During the 15 minute hearing Falco spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and listened silently to how the case against him would proceed.

Magistrates at the Ipswich-based court ordered that no direct or indirect contact should be made with Mr Ledham.

Falco was told his trial was scheduled for June 16 and it would last two and a half hours.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk