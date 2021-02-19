A Newmarket teenager has been handed a community order after admitting his part in a fight in the town centre.

Ruben Hugman, of Manderston Road, was handed a 12 month community order yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court after he admitted affray, and possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Security camera footage played in the court showed 19-year-old Hugman and a group speaking to another man in the town's High Street on October 29, 2019.

Ruben Hugman, of Manderston Road, was handed a 12 month community order yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court after he admitted affray, and possession of cannabis and cocaine. Picture by Mark Westley.

But moments later the footage showed the man being set upon near Paddy Power and USA Fried Chicken after he appeared to drop a bag.

The one minute and 42 second clip played to Recorder Jeremy Benson showed them go out of sight of the camera during the attack before they ran off towards the clock tower.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the man who was attacked did not co-operate with police inquiries into the incident, and told the court Hugman admitted throwing two punches. Two others involved in the attack were handed police cautions.

Recorder Benson described the affray as an 'unpleasant incident' but added there had been no injuries.

During the sentencing hearing, the court was told that on October 20, days before the High Street fight, Suffolk Police officers had seen Hugman get into a Mercedes and were suspicious.

When officers pulled over the car, the court was told, a packet of white powder was found on him and Hugman ran off, Mrs May said.

Police soon caught up with him and then took him into custody. Searching Hugman, they found three wraps of cocaine in his puffa jacket and another four in his underpants.

Oliver Haswell, mitigating, said the offences happened during a 'few months where he went off the rails'.

Mr Haswell told the court he had been suffering from an undiagnosed illness, which led to him having seizures, and that he was concerned about what was happening to him.

The court was told he had no previous convictions, but did have a conditional caution and a caution.

As well as the year long community order he must also pay a fine for both charges of drug possession and attend a 30 day rehabilitation course.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket