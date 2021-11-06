Teenager Harry Enright may have been born without a left hand, but he is already defying the odds as he pursues his dream to become a jockey.

The 17-year-old, who rides with a prosthetic arm, has successfully graduated from Newmarket’s British Racing School (BRS) having completed two courses that prepare young riders for a career in horse racing. He is now a work rider at trainer Lawney Hill’s yards in Oxfordshire.

But few would have bet on that happening when, as a 14-year-old, Harry told his parents, Michelle and James, that he wanted to become Britain’s first one-handed jockey.

Harry Enright being put through his paces at Newmarket’s British Racing School

“When I was younger I was quite into football,” said Spurs supporter Harry, “and it got to the point where I thought I could either continue playing that, work in an office or try and make something of myself.

“I’ve always loved horses and decided I wanted to take that further and get into racing so I came to the British Racing School. There is Guy Disney who rides with a lower limb prosthetic but we weren’t aware of anyone else who rode with a prosthetic arm.

“I started out at the British Racing School doing a nine-week course and then came back for the 18-week course with loads of riding and mucking out,” said Harry.

“Together with the BRS, and Steve Cox, and the team at Dorset Orthopaedic, we have created a prosthetic which allows me to safely ride racehorses.

“The prosthetic is made of silicon which slides on to my arm and there is a magnet at the end which attaches to the reins. A power circuit keeps it in place and if I fall off the circuit is broken, releasing the magnet so that I don’t get caught up in the reins dragged along.”

Andrew Braithwaite, the school’s finance director, who has been instrumental in developing the bespoke prosthetic, said, “We’ve been working with Harry to create a prosthetic which has allowed him to ride racehorses so that not only has he been safe but all the other horses and riders with him have been safe as well.

“The key was to find a solution that didn’t require the horses to adapt to the way Harry was riding.

“Thanks to Harry’s determination and natural ability this has been achieved.

“It has been great to see him successfully complete the course and go on to full time employment.”

