A teenager, who has already raised thousands of pounds to help fund research into the disease which claimed the life of his stepfather, is planning a live music event fund-raiser in Newmarket later this month in his memory.

Jakes Moules started raising money for the charity Blood Cancer UK soon after his stepfather, Paul McDonald, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2017.

He also made donations to the Anthony Nolan charity which found Paul a stem cell donor for a transplant operation in December 2017 which offered hope although ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Jake Moules

He died two years later aged 46.

Since then Jake, who is 15, and lives in Paddock Street, in Soham with his mother, Michelle, and younger brother, Max, has become an ambassador for Blood Cancer UK

One of the youngest to hold such a role, he has worked to raise awareness by creating videos for social media, giving talks at Soham Village College, where he is a student in Year 11, and has organised collections in supermarkets, including Tesco in Newmarket.

“The fund-raising has helped me emotionally and also by giving me a bit of stability,” said Jake.

“I have felt that I was making a difference.

“I will never stop fund-raising and also trying to raise awareness of blood cancer, including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, which can affect people of all ages.”

His latest fund-raising venture is a live music event, Elevation, of which is he both president and founder. It will be at The Ark, in Newmarket High Street, on Saturday, October 23, and is open to youngsters aged 14 and over.

Doors open at 5.30pm and tickets, which are £10, are available from www.elevationmusic.uk The event will shine a spotlight on local talent with a mixture of genres including rock, punk rock and indie.

“We hope this event is able to bring the local music community together by using local talent to raise vital funds for our charity,” said Jake.

“These funds are much needed after the financial strain that we endured from the pandemic.”

Anyone who can’t attend the event but would like to donate to the charity, can do so by going to www.bloodcancer.org.uk

