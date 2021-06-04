A teenager was stabbed in the early hours of the morning at a Newmarket Airbnb, with detectives still on the hunt for the suspect.

Suffolk Police were called to the Mill Hill property at 3am this morning to reports a teenage man had been stabbed at the shared rental cottage.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where doctors have said he is in a stable condition.

Police officers are standing guard outside Mill House in Newmarket's Mill Hill. Pictured is a Suffolk Police officer speaking to the owner of the Airbnb rental Oliver Lines (47871006)

Neighbours heard rowdy guests at Mill House in the early hours of the morning, who were asked to be quiet. The second time guests were asked the neighbour was punched in the face.

Another neighbour later heard one of the guests moaning and crying in the street.

"It sounded like 'why have you done this to me'," the resident said. "But most of it was unintelligible."

Detectives are at the scene of the property today, and have so far made no arrests. Officers have said it is believed those involved know each other

The Victorian terraced house is divided into several rooms which are then let out using online hotel and short stay websites.

The owner of the property, Oliver Lines, does not live at the house and depends on a keypad to allow guests to access the rooms.

Police have been called to reports of disturbances at the Airbnb rental in the past.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/29365/21"

