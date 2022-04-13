A teenager from Newmarket suspected of exploiting a 15-year-old to sell drugs is believed to be the first person in Suffolk to be hit with an order relating to trafficking risks.

Vinnie Whittred, 18, of Willow Crescent, received the Slavery & Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) for three years after appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich today.

An STRO is a civil order which restricts the activities of an unconvicted person who could commit a trafficking offence and a breach of the full order carries punishment of up to five years in jail.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) applied for the order in February due to on-going and repeated concerns Whittred was exploiting a 15- year-old from Newmarket for the purpose of selling Class A drugs.

The order contains conditions including no contact with a named person (juvenile) and preventative measures to safeguard other juveniles, such as not supplying anyone under 18 with a phone or arranging travel or residing with someone under 18.

Whittred is also not allowed to possess more than one mobile phone and SIM card.

He is also required to allow a police officer access to a premises where he is residing for an inspection.

DC Janet Harris said: “To have secured this order is a significant step forward in tackling the impact class A drug dealing has on those who are being exploited because of their vulnerability.

“We are committed to protecting children and young people to the dangers of not just drug abuse, but also the hazards of becoming embroiled in gang culture and knife crime that frequently have links to drug dealing.

"To have secured this order is a great achievement, but is just one tool to protect young vulnerable people – we also conduct engagement visits to schools and is part of a joined up and holistic approach with other agencies who can also contribute to educating our children."