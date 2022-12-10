A Newmarket teenager is once again brightening up Christmas with a stunning display of lights at his home in the town.

Sixteen-year-old Alex Dudgeon, a student at Newmarket Academy, started putting up Christmas decorations outside his home at The Links cottages, near the Jockey Club training grounds and racecourse stables off the Cambridge Road, about eight years ago just because he enjoyed doing it.

But, in recent years, his efforts have attracted hundreds of people who show their delight at what he has achieved by donating money to charity.

Alex Dudgeon switches on his Christmas lights display at The Links in Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

This year, Alex will be sharing the cash between Cancer Research and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The EAAA is very close to the hearts of Alex’s family because the crew and paramedics of the service, which relies on charitable donations, helped to save the life of his cousin Darcy Cook who was five years old when she was seriously injured in a road accident in Bury St Edmunds in 2016.

Darcy, who is now 11, is also a pupil at Newmarket Academy.

This year, Alex will be sharing the cash between Cancer Research and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Mark Westley

Alex’s work for charity was acknowledged earlier this year when he was nominated for the title of Newmarket local hero and, fittingly, was invited to switch on the town centre lights.

He has added many new features to his display this year, including a 6ft tall, carol-singing Father Christmas and a string of eight sparkling reindeer along the hedge.

Alex’s grandmother Ann Heyes said that, unseen by the public, Alex also decorated the whole of the interior of the house.

“He just loves Christmas and loves doing the lights.

“He is very organised and knows exactly where everything is going to go.”

Alex said he was very grateful to the Newmarket branches of Tesco, QD and Homebase for their generosity in giving him numerous items of decorations and to The Jockey Club, Tesco, the Swaffham Bulbeck-based Huttie Group and Green Fingers Landscapes of Kentford, who have made donations towards the soaring cost of electricity this year.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it this year without their help,” said Alex.