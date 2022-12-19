Persistent anti-social behaviour from a Newmarket tenant has seen them banned from their home.

Action to the stop the issue at Fred Winter House, in Bill Rickaby Drive, resulted in West Suffolk Council applying to Suffolk Magistrates' Court for a closure order.

Following work between Suffolk Police, Orbit and the district council, the order bans the tenant from their home for an initial three month period.

A three month closure order has been implemented on the property in Newmarket. Picture: West Suffolk Council

While the order is initially for three months, it could be extended for a further three month period if it is deemed required.

The order, granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, also bans anyone else other than contractors from entering the property.

Cllr Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities at West Suffolk Council said: "Persistent anti-social behaviour can have a serious and damaging impact on the health and wellbeing of other residents living nearby. It’s not fair that they should have to live in a state of fear with heightened stress and anxiety.

"Of course, seeking a court order to remove a tenant from their home isn’t our first step and nor is it one that we take lightly.

"But when other attempts to resolve the issue fail, we and our partners are prepared to take court action on behalf of our residents. It should give them some respite, relief and hope as we move into Christmas and the New Year.”

Police Inspector Connor Lyon, who is responsible for Mildenhall, Newmarket and Brandon, said: “Following reports of persistent antisocial behaviour and drug activity, a full closure order has been granted for this address.

“This order demonstrates our commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour and drug-related criminality, and we hope it reassures the public that we will continue to target addresses, and those responsible in such activity, to protect and safeguard our communities.

"We strongly encourage people to report suspected drug dealing or continuous antisocial behaviour so that we can respond effectively. This can be done via our website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/6-report-anti-social-behaviour.”