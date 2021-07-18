Temporary traffic lights near Newmarket's Tesco caused chaos on the town's roads today, with drivers in the store's car park having faced delays of more than an hour.

Anglian Water installed the lights at the roundabout in Fordham Road, where repairs were being carried out to a water main.

But the works caused bedlam in the area, with traffic having been brought to a standstill.

Tesco shoppers have waited 90 minutes this morning to leave the car park

One woman, who arrived at Tesco at 10am, said it was 'total gridlock', adding that she waited 90 minutes before she was able to leave the car park.

"It took me longer to get out of the car park than it did for me to travel to Tesco, do my shop and get back when I eventually got out," she said.

She added that supermarket staff were handing out bottles of water and ice cream to help those stuck in the 28 degrees heat cool down.

Engineers were seen switching the lights off this afternoon and a small patch of road was coned off.

"At one point everyone was just getting out of cars and standing about chatting," she said.

Another resident said cars were mounting the pavements in an attempt to get out of the jam.

Engineers from Anglian Water were seen removing the lights this afternoon, with just a small patch of road having been coned off.

