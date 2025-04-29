A Tesco Express in a town high street is set for a new look after plans were approved for a shopfront.

Tesco Stores Ltd has gained permission for several changes to the front of the Tesco Express at 84-86 High Street, Newmarket.

The proposals, backed by West Suffolk Council, include a replacement of the shopfront, frosting to the first and second floor windows on the front of the Grade II-listed building, and the installation of a new plant area.

An application for the shopfront will see new automatic doors installed as well as full height windows, and the repainting of all window and door frames.

Advertisement consent was granted for a panel, vinyl lettering and signage.

Newmarket Town Council objected to the proposed replacement shopfront.

A spokesperson said its committee objected on the grounds that it breached planning policy.

“The committee welcomed the business in principle and would welcome a heritage sign suitable for Newmarket High Street in a Conservation Area and does not object to the frosting of the windows and installation of a plant, but does object to box fascia sign, projecting sign and two vinyl signs,” they said.

A West Suffolk Council report said the design and scale of the proposal was considered to preserve the existing character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the listed building.

Tesco Stores Ltd sought permission from West Suffolk Council in November for the changes including listed building consent, before they were approved last week.