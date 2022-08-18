A Newmarket family are raising money for a hospital where their three-year-old son, Jake, underwent a liver transplant which saved his life.

Max and Olivia Rice’s world was turned upside down at the end last year when Jake contracted a virus which began attacking his liver.

It now appears he could have been one of the first affected by a sudden surge in cases of acute hepatitis, which has affected a number of children in the UK, and around the world, and could have been triggered by two common viruses which made a comeback after pandemic lockdowns ended.

Little Jake Rice plays on his scooter

Jake’s grandmother, Ann Totman, who is a tour guide with Discover Newmarket, said: “It was December 6, Jakey was very unwell and his skin was yellow. His father initially took him to West Suffolk Hospital. He was diagnosed with hyper acute liver failure and we were told he would need a transplant to save his life.”

Jake was referred to King’s College Hospital in London where within a week he was placed at the top of the nationwide emergency liver transplant list and put into an induced coma to prevent brain damage while he waited for his transplant.

The family were told that the best chance Jake had was to receive part of his mother’s liver.

Jake with his parents Max and Olivia

“Olivia donated 25 per cent of her liver and on December 18 I sat in the hospital while surgeons operated first on her. She lay next to Jake in ICU, whose condition was going downhill fast, and my biggest fear was she might come round only to find she had lost him,” said Ann. “After Jake’s operation we were told the next 48 hours would be crucial.”

“One of the surgeons was so concerned he cancelled all his operations and sat by Jakey’s bed for 24 hours,”Ann added.

Olivia was discharged on Christmas Eve and because Jake’s father, Max, had contracted Covid, and had to leave the hospital, Ann spent Christmas Day with her daughter sitting at the little boy’s bedside in intensive care.

“Our Christmas gift was when Jake opened his eyes and asked for his mamma,” she said.

Jake's family has launched a fund-raiser

Jake was moved to the hospital’s Ray of Sunshine paediatric ward where he was a patient for five weeks continuing his recovery.

And, when he was physically able, the family remembered Jake spent most of his time in the hospital playroom. “It became his happy place where he could be a three year old again, a place he wasn’t being poked and prodded with needles and assessed by doctors constantly whilst lying in bed all day long. He got to play with toys and paint dinosaurs and be a child again,” they said.

Ann said when Jake was finally discharged on January 20, his parents decided to raise money to help refurbish the playroom, and the relatives’ area of the ward, where the hospital’s young patients and their parents spend much of their time. They have already managed to raise a staggering £26,000.

The toddler underwent a liver transplant which saved his life

“They wanted to do something to brighten it up because they noticed how empty it was with barely any toys or activities which is something children recovering, like Jake, desperately need,” said Ann.

And in support of the family’s fund-raising the Discover Newmarket tour guides will be walking to raise money at Newmarket’s National Stud on Tuesday when they hope to be joined by Jake as they walk the route they usually drive on their stud tours.

“When you find yourself at the coal face you realise how brilliant the NHS is and the treatment and care Jake received at Kings was exceptional.

“Without their incredible skill and care I don’t think we would still have Jake,” said Ann.

To support the fundraising go to Just Giving Jake Rice or contact Sandie Edmeades, one of the walk organisers, on sbloodstock@gmail.co.uk