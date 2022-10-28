Some of the greatest names in racing were joined family members to honour the life of Lester Piggott at a memorial service held in the heart of London yesterday.

The 400-strong congregation at St Luke's Church in Chelsea, was also swelled by racegoers, punters, and even one of Lester's former cellmates from Highpoint Prison where he spent a year after being jailed for tax offences.

As they arrived the church was filled with music from the James Bond films a nod to Lester's love of the 007 agent. It which set the scene for the hour-long service which was a celebration of the life of a Newmarket favourite whose genius as a jockey transcended the sport which had made him a household name.

Willie Carson working as an usher at Lester Piggott's memorial service at St Luke's Church. Picture: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

It began with a reading of Kahlil Gibran's poem, Friendship, which Lester himself had read back in 1992 at the funeral of his great friend, Charles St George, in whose colours he had ridden many great winners including dual Ascot Gold Cup winner Ardross.

This rendition was by St George's, son David.

Then Lester's son, Jamie, took to the pulpit to deliver his own heartfelt tribute.

Jamie Piggott reads his memories of his father Lester at St Luke's Church. Picture: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Born a decade after his father had ridden the last of his nine Derby winners he spoke of the father he knew and the legend he was.

" He did things his own way quietly listening, quietly there, and quietly guiding, simply wishing a fulfilled and purposeful life for his children," he said.

" As a legend, well the stories and the records will live on forever," but he added: "Some of his greatest traits were often overlooked. His generosity, I heard many a tale of Lester buying a smart suit for a struggling apprentice, to ensure they looked the part, on condition they never told a soul how they managed to afford it."

He eluded to some of the many stories told about his father and one in particular when he was riding out at Newmarket with his old pal, Frank Conlon, now a familiar face at Newmarket's National Horseracing Museum.

"A young lad passed by and asked him about a first time out two year old Lester was riding later that day. 'Wins easy' he replied. A minute later another lad approached with the same question. 'That two year old in the first, any good? ' 'Useless' the response this time.

"Frank, overhearing, asked :' What was that about ? It's the same horse'. 'I know', replied Lester, never even seen it before, but by this evening one of those lads will tell everyone in town that I am the best tipster around'."

William Haggas (R) and Seb Coe at Lester Piggott's memorial service at St Luke's Church. Picture: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Coming towards the end of his tribute, Jamie said: "On occasions such as this we must all be grateful that we were fortunate to live in the time of Lester and bear witness to his genius."

And he remembered something his father had said to Irish training legend, Vincent O'Brien, when his colt, El Gran Senor, was beaten a short head in the 1984 Derby four years after the pair had spilt. "It was one of his most infamous lines, softly spoken after the race he made his own, a few simple words. 'Do you miss me ? '

"Yes Lester, we will, greatly," said Jamie.

Lester's grandson, Sam Haggas read the poem Invictus, while his youngest daughter, Tracy, chose the reading she had delivered at her father's funeral service in Switzerland from 1 Corinthians chapter nine.

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly. No I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave."

The collection at the end of the service was for the Injured Jockeys' Fund and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, and the significance of the second was explained by Lester's son-in-law, Newmarket trainer William Haggas, in his eulogy and which he said went all the way back to an incident Lester had witnessed as a boy when growing up in Lambourn.

Remembering Lester. Picture: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

"Lester was cycling up the Faringdon Road when an aeroplane crashed in front of him and killed the crew. He never forgot it and always said that the men from the airforce were the bravest of the brave," he said.

"Above all he loved the horses and always tried to get into their minds. He understood horses and rarely criticised them," he said. "He was tough, fiercely determined, and remarkably brave. Lester's exploits in the saddle were globally recognised. He won races in 33 different countries outside Britain and when you think about how difficult travel was in the early days that was a remarkable feat. He had the respect of every jockey in the world who rode with him. He was revered everywhere and he loved the adulation.

"Everyone had a story about him, most of them unrepeatable here, but few knew him really well.

"He was generous to a fault He always had time for those in distress, especially injured jockeys. Of course, at his peak, he was ruthless and thought nothing of jocking even one of his best friends off. But he earned the respect of everyone and no jockey since his retirement had anything but good things to say about him. They accepted him," said Mr Haggas. "Once he got to the level to which he aspired he treated life as a bit of a game.

"He did what he wanted, when he wanted, and got away with most of it but, of course, that confidence forced out his trial and his subsequent year in Highpoint Prison. That was a terrible time for the family as well."

As for Lester's love for his family, he said it remained until his dying day.

"He was enormously proud of his children and kept in close touch with them throughout his life and always had love and respect for his wife, Susan, who played such a pivotal part in his working life. Ultimately they remained married but no longer lived together and he spent the last 10 years of his life with Barbara (Fitzgerald) in their beautiful home overlooking the lake at Bursinel close to Geneva where he died. They had very few unhappy days."

And he closed with the thought echoed by all who knew, or who at some time in their lives had been captivated by the skill of perhaps the greatest jockey of them all.

"He was truly unique. Thanks for everything Lester and thanks for the memories. There was never anyone quite like you and there never will be."