Seventeen members of Newmarket’s racing and thoroughbred breeding workforce are among those shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff awards.

Now in their 17th year, the awards the richest of their kind anywhere in the world, recognise and reward the outstanding skills, commitment and contribution of over 10,000 stud and stable staff in England, Scotland and Wales.

And for the first time, all those who have made the shortlist of 10, even if they do not progress to the final three, will receive £250 to mark the significant achievement of making the shortlist and also to distribute existing prize money more widely, given the significant financial impact of Covid-19.

James Frank was overall winner at the 2020 Goldophin Stud and Stable Staff awards

The latest renewal of the competition, whose overall winner last year was James Frank of Cheveley’s Hascombe and Valiant Stud, received a total of 206 nominations which have been whittled down to the shortlist of 60. The judges will now select three finalists in each of the six categories whose names will be announced in the new year.

Those shortlisted from Newmarket are: Levi Capell, from William Haggas’s yard, in the David Nicholson newcomer award; Alex Cairns, who works for trainer James Fanshawe, in the leadership category, and Joanna Lacisz, from Sir Michael Stoute’s team in the rider/groom category.

Representing stud staff are Noel Challinor (Northmore Stud, Exning), David Hegarty (Genesis Green Stud, Wickhambrook), Martin Languillet (Fittocks Stud, Cheveley) and Tom Hughes (Hazelwood Bloodstcok, Newmarket).

Shortlisted in the dedication category are Guinard Bissessur (William Haggas), Claudia Fisher (Amy Murphy), Helen Halliwell (James Fanshawe), Debbie Howie (John Gosden) and Jane Smith (John Ryan).

And in the community award are Rob Ashner (Jockey Club Estates), the Rev Simon Bailey (Sports Chaplaincy UK), Bee Chapman (William Jarvis), Caroline Turnbull (Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association) and Margo Walsh (The Jockey Cub).

The awards ceremony on Monday,February 22, will be replaced by an interactive virtual event, which will be broadcast live and free to air on Racing TV.

