While we may allow ourselves to rejoice that the people of Newmarket have scored an initial success in the Battle of Weatherby Crossing, this fight is not over.

The people will be allowed to enjoy their birthright freedom to walk where their ancestors walked until a final decision is reached.

The justice of their case gives the town council every hope of vindication but even that would not be the end of the fight.

Wetherby crossing (43425427)

We have made enemies of the railway’s rulers. If they could find a way round our success they would use it. We have cost them money and face. Their sheer hubris is plain to see in their lawyer’s attack on the town council and, by extension, the people the council represents.

We must never forget that this seemingly petty squabble is about a gigantic matter of principle;that rights of way like this are our heritage owe it to our descendants to fight for it.,

----

So we at last know for sure that Newmarket’s former police station and magistrates’ court is to be turned into luxury flats.

I suppose it is too late to suggest that a corner of the old building might become a small museum devoted to the days when our town had its own historic integrity as a place where justice was enforced and dispensed and where the wheels of the state and the government were accessible and visible. Silly me.

----

How many modern buildings would survive the sort of neglect endured by Queensbury Lodge?

Dreadfully dilapidated, it is now as a desperate last resort being propped up by public money. But after centuries it still stands ready to take another winter.I repeat, how many of today’s new buildings have such a tenacious hold on life? Many get quite wobbly in their first decade, never mind century.

----

I sometimes grow weary of hearing some of us who are sufferinghardship send up a chorus of complaint demanding that someone should do something about it.

Of course, a multitude of unfortunate people are powerless to help themselves but some voices in the chorus seem to have forgotten how to help themselves. They should study the wonderfully work of Viva at Soham.

Using every means at their disposal, this resourceful voluntary organisation has now gone way beyond its theatrical origins. Its new shop is an ambitious attempt to be a social hub as well as a fund-raiser. Soham is blessed.

----

As our leaders struggle through the baffling intricacies of leaving the EU, Ely schoolchildren are blithely pursuing European ideals as if it was business as normal.

King’s School has cleverly secured funding from British and EU sources for a two-year practical collaboration with schools in France and Spain. Those zealots who think we can isolate ourselves from the Continent need to understand that we have been in this sort of cultural and trading exchange since the Stone Age and, like it or not, we are still part of the picture.

----

My rival Journal columnist, Bishop Martin Seeley, does not flinch from facts some politicians might care to avoid.

Bishop Martin Seeley

Just in case you did not read his words last week and just in case you do read my words this week, let me explain that it is his contention, supported by explicit evidence, that Suffolk, which like other counties is now facing a daunting Covid economic crisis, has not yet even recovered from the last economic crisis in 2008/9.

Our county is slower than most to regain its strength.It is a special case. Real poverty lurks in corners everywhere. There is a role here not just for government and its agencies but for all of us luckier ones.

----

Out of this dire economic emergency some cheer may be derived. Those two pages packed with empty offices, factories and shops offered to let in last week’s Journal could be seen as a sign of the times – good businesses driven to the wall. But I was chatting with a chap who takes an entirely different tack. He’s been in business since ever, has seen the peaks and troughs, and firmly believes this is a time for the brave, ambitious and creative. He’s particularly keen on our troubled high streets, sees them as a springboard for the sort of imaginativeentrepreneurs who created vast retrial businesses in the last century and earlier.

“Marks & Spencer started with a market stall,” he reminded me.

Read more Newmarket news

Read more: Opinion