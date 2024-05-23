A village pub is reopening today after an extensive revamp backed by the community.

George Talbot and Katie Lawrie have spearheaded the turnaround of The Red Lion, in High Street, Brinkley, near Newmarket.

The duo want to get the community back into the venue and paid tribute to the support they have had from villagers in bringing the premises back to life.

George Talbot and Katie Lawrie have spearheaded the revamp of The Red Lion, in High Street, Brinkley, near Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

George, who formerly managed The Carpenters Arms in Great Wilbraham, will run the front of house while Katie, who brings her experience from The Northgate and The All Saints Hotel, in Bury St Edmunds, will be the head chef.

“We want to give them (the locals) their pub back,” said Katie.

“Some of the villagers have come in and painted for us just so we can get it back open, it’s crazy – the community support has been amazing with helping us getting it up and going.

The beer garden at The Red Lion, in High Street, Brinkley, near Newmarket, which has views of the rolling countryside.

“The aim is to have a pub where you can rock up at any point of the day and have a drink and some sort of a meal.”

The Red Lion will have a main menu which will run at certain times alongside a bar menu which will be available throughout the day.

It has two main indoor seating areas – the dining room and the bar – and a private dining room upstairs with space for around 12 that can be used for a variety of events.#

The fireplace at The Red Lion, in High Street, Brinkley, near Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

The venue will use local suppliers as much as possible, including Eric Tennant Butchers in Newmarket and Peter Graham Wines in Wymondham.

George said: “We want it to be an old school pub – a proper pub serving decent food, it shouldn’t be more complicated than that.

“Anyone is welcome; bums on seats is more important to me than averages – if I’m full then I’m happy.”

The Red Lion, in High Street, Brinkley, near Newmarket, has an extensive wine list. Picture: Submitted

The garden area at The Red Lion, in High Street, Brinkley, near Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

George added the pub will have a good selection of rotational ales, draught lagers and ciders alongside an extensive wine list.

The Red Lion will be open seven days a week and it now has a pub puppy, Sybil, who is three weeks old.

The back garden area, which has views of the rolling countryside, will be purely for drinking.