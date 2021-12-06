A business has raised £8 million over the course of 22 years as it seeks to help improve the lives of people in Malawi.

CoolerAid, which is based in Black Bear Lane, Newmarket, was founded in 1991 and has been donating ten per cent of all its water cooler rental revenue and 35 pence from every bottle of water to The Lifeline Fund for the past 22 years.

John Searle, who is the father of CoolerAid’s director John Charles Searle, founded the charity in 1999 after seeing the poverty in Malawi while visiting.

The team at CoolerAid's offices in Newmarket.

The son of parents who were pioneer missionaries in the Congo in the 1920s and 1930s, John’s mother founded and ran a school for boys there.

Her prayer was always the one of her six children should follow her to Africa.

“A visit to Malawi in Central Africa in July of 1998 changed not only the direction of my life, but the lives of thousands of orphaned, needy, and disabled children”, said John.

John Searle first visited Malawi in 1999.

“During the four weeks which I spent in that beguiling country I saw not only ever-changing landscapes of breath-taking beauty, but also countless people whose friendliness and touching hospitality have earned Malawi the nickname ‘ the warm heart of Africa’.

“Yet, it soon became painfully obvious that despite the generous nature of the people, there was the constant spectre of hunger, disease and hardship facing most Malawians.

“In a country of about 11 million, more than one million children in Malawi had been orphaned by diseases such as meningitis, cholera, and HIV AIDS. There was no safety net for these children; no government help and no hope of education or health care.

“Many simply took to the streets, dodging trucks as they begged at traffic lights. Others stayed in rural areas, left in the care of a last living relative, often a worn-out grandmother with only a small maize garden to feed herself and two or three orphans. The result was heart-breaking.

“Many little families of hopelessly undernourished children without any hope would gaze wonderingly at the face of the hefty white man as I visited village after village.”

Since that day, John has overseen his family’s efforts to make a lasting difference to lives of thousands of people living in poverty.

Thousands of people in Malawi have a better quality of life thanks to the charity.

“I thought of home, of leafy prosperous Cambridge, of sturdy, healthy children with the prospect of a life of privilege ahead of them”, he said.

“I thought of schools with proper classrooms and books, of hospitals and clinics and treatment for all types of sickness.

“I returned to Cambridge and asked the family to support a charity through CoolerAid, which I would call The Lifeline Fund. I explained that I would resign my pastorate, return to Malawi, buy some suitable land in the bush, call all the local villagers to make bricks, and we would build a village where we would care for orphans and needy or handicapped children.

“It is to the credit of CoolerAid that after discussion, they agreed.”

“I would like to extend my appreciation for the faithfulness of CoolerAid,” he added.

“Donations have never ceased, even when times have been hard. My grateful thanks to all loyal customers, without whose partnership, we could have achieved nothing.”

CoolerAid has helped provide clean water, education and training.

The hoped-for target for the first year of the charity, in 1999, was £30,000, which was fractionally exceeded.

Since then, donations have continued to grow, with average donations per year now standing at around £600,000.

In the years since the project began, the Lifeline Fund has built 12 centres and presently cares for more than 3,000 orphans and needy children.

It has built two primary schools, two secondary schools, three clinics, and has funded the college and university fees of thousands of orphans while employing 300 Malawian members of staff.

The money raised so far has funded the college training of a thousand teachers, along with many nurses, doctors, accountants, carpenters, engineers, bricklayers and tailors.

“I am extremely proud to be associated with CoolerAid and we will continue to donate to The Lifeline Fund set up by my father,” said director John Charles Searle.

CoolerAid has raised around £8 million for children in Malawi since it was founded.

“What a tremendous legacy to both my parents; my mother as a co-founder of the business and a true inspiration, and my father in heading up the charity.

“Both are now semi-retired and spend their time overseeing all the good that has come from their years of hard work.”

CoolerAid has grown to become one of the biggest water suppliers in the UK, with around 60 members of staff, having started out with just John Charles delivering water on his bicycle from his parent’s home.

To find out more, visit www.cooleraid.co.uk/story/