Town councillors will be asked to agree a call for Newmarket MP Matt Hancock to resign when they meet on Monday.

Labour members Lisa Crissall and Kevin Yarrow, who is also secretary of the North West Suffolk branch of the Labour party, are calling on the council’s 18 members to write to Mr Hancock asking him to step down in the wake of the controversy surrounding his appearance in the I’m A Celebrity TV series.

In July last year, members of the council narrowly passed a vote of no confidence in the West Suffolk MP following his resignation as health secretary after he admitted flouting Covid rules when he was caught kissing his advisor Gina Coladangelo, for whom he has since left his wife, Martha, and their three children.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity. Picture: ITV Plc

And the discussion scheduled for Monday will put further pressure on Mr Hancock, who at the time the Journal went to press on Wednesday, was still in the jungle in Australia where he is currently the bookies’ fourth favourite to win the series with former England midfielder and Euro 2021 winner, Jill Scott, favourite to win with Hollyoaks actor, Owen Warner, her main rival.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who is deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association and a town, district and country councillor, said this week in a letter to the Journal: “He has won over the nation, and hopefully regained his own inner sanity but has he gained the forgiveness of the residents of West Suffolk? Sadly, I don’t think so.

“Matt’s career as our MP is clearly over. Exactly how it ends, I’m not sure but I wish him well because he is my friend.”

Earlier this month Peter Cresswell, a former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and the South East Cambridgeshire Conservative Association, said he felt West Suffolk Conservatives should seriously consider deselecting Mr Hancock as their MP.

And Tom Kerby, a former deputy mayor of Newmarket, said: “I called for Mr Hancock’s deselection after the affair which caused his resignation from government. At this time I really do think the association needs to make clear its dissatisfaction and call for de-selection.”

Adam Hills listened to residents' concerns in Mildenhall on Saturday. Picture: Ash Jones

On Sunday, some of Mr Hancock’s Mildenhall constituents raised their concerns to The Last Leg host, Adam Hills, as he set up an impromptu surgery in town centre during the MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint which attracted hundreds of visitors.

Among them Kevin Yarrow, the Newmarket town councillor who is calling on Mr Hancock to resign.

He aid his primary concern was how Newmarket had been deprived of infrastructure, such as a recycling centre and proper transport links.

And he felt Mr Hancock should have been involved in several issues, such as those in the area, but instead chose to enter the jungle.

Representatives from the National Education Union wanted to highlight the risk to Mildenhall schools that future education cuts could pose.

Shelagh Kavanagh, from the union, said students with special educational needs could suffer the most from the cuts.

“He (Matt Hancock) shouldn’t be halfway across the world doing a reality TV programme when he has real issues to deal with at home,” she said. “He has tried to draw attention to dyslexia, but if he’s really bothered he should look at schools in the area, and take note of what cuts will do to them.”

Adam Hills said: “The main thing I’ve found today is that people just want someone to listen to their concerns. They feel they are not being properly represented. Residents don’t expect every single issue to be addressed. They just want an MP who visits them, and hears their concerns not one who’s on the other side of the world for a TV show. If nothing else comes from today, I hope I’ve encouraged Mr Hancock to visit the town and speak to people.”