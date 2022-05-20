Four Suffolk-based families have been named in this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

The list charts the wealth of the 250 richest people in the UK based on land, property and assets including art and racehorses.

There are 177 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, six more than that in 2021 which is a record year-on-year increase.

Kirsten Rausing, of Newmarket, owns a third of owns a third of packaging company Tetra Laval

Kirsten Rausing, of Newmarket, owns a third of packaging company Tetra Laval and has been named the richest person in East Anglia this year.

The Swedish-born 69-year-old is one of Britain's richest women but the family wealth she shared with her Surrey-based brother Jorn, 62, fell by £1 billion in the last year.

Their joint fortune, which amounts to £12 billion, is derived from Tetra Laval which makes Tetra Pak containers for food and was devised by their grandfather Reuben.

Earl of Iveagh, Ned Guinness, 52, who controls the Elveden estate. Picture: Ben Carmichael

She is a member of the Jockey Club, owns half of the British Bloodstock Agency and has two stud farms.

The Irish-born Earl of Iveagh, Ned Guinness, 52, who controls the Elveden estate in Suffolk, is the fourth richest person in East Anglia.

He is the head of the Guinness brewing family and, during the last year alone, his fortune has grown by £66 million, making him a billionaire.

Also based in Suffolk and named amongst the 250 richest in Britain is Paul Day, managing director of Turners Soham Ltd trucking company.

Paul Day is a new entry to the Rich List and has a total 2022 wealth of £668 million. This makes him eighth wealthiest in East Anglia.

Patricia Thompson and family, owners of Cheveley Park Stud in Newmarket, are also named amongst the richest in the region.

Having purchased Cheveley Park in 1975, the Thompson's total wealth has not changed in the last year and comes to £869 million.

Also named in the Rich List is Leicester-born gypsy Alfie Best, 52, who is the wealthiest newcomer in the East Anglian Rich List, with a £700 million family fortune.

Best founded Essex-based Wyldecrest Parks in 2001 and it is now Europe’s largest park home operator.

Jon Hunt, property entrepreneur from Colchester, as well as Douw Steyn, founder of BGL Group, the parent of Comparethemarket, and Mike Lynch and Angela Bacares, Essex entrepreneurs, also made the list.