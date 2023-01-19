A Newmarket woman is tackling one of the world’s toughest races to raise money for the hospice which cared for her father in the last month of his life.

Di Farrell-Thomas, 38, daughter of the late Taffy Thomas, a top-class lightweight jockey, is in training for the gruelling Marathon Des Sables, which is not just one marathon but six run over five days across the Sahara desert in Morocco.

Di, who lives in the centre of Newmarket with her wife Kate, has always been a keen sportswoman, competing in hockey, biathlon, triathlon, tetrathlon, marathons, and ultra running.

Di Farrell-Thomas, who is tackling one of the world’s toughest races

Given her strength and fitness it is hard to believe that when she and her twin sister, Amy, were born on April 8, 1984, they weighed less than 5lb between them.

To their parents, Taffy and Sallie, they were little short of a miracle. After a nine-year wait and three rounds of treatment at the famous Bourn Hall clinic, the tiny pair, dubbed the test-tube twins, were born 11 weeks prematurely at the Rosie Maternity Hospital.

“We were so small we wore dolls’ clothes,” said Di. “And we have a picture of my dad holding us, one in each hand.”

Di, pictured in the arms of her mum Sallie, with proud dad Taffy looking on. In the incubator is her sister Amy

Still petite at just 5ft, Di has competed in many endurance events but has never sought sponsorship.

“I have always been mindful that I was doing it because I enjoyed it and to test myself but, because of my dad, this felt different,” said Di.

“When he was in hospital, due to Covid only one family member was allowed to visit him. But after he was transferred to the Arthur Rank Hospice for palliative care, I was able to visit and spend time with him.

“The hospice treated dad with care and compassion and I was able to say goodbye to him in a calm and supportive atmosphere.”

Di has always been a keen sportswoman, competing in hockey, biathlon, triathlon, tetrathlon, marathons, and ultra running

Taffy died, aged 76, in January last year and Di hopes to raise as much money as possible to show her gratitude and so that other families, in the words of the hospice’s motto, can ‘Make every moment count’.

The event she has chosen could hardly be more of a challenge.

Contestants have to carry all their food and equipment and manage with rationed water as temperatures soar to 50 degrees in the daytime before sinking to below freezing at night when competitors sleep with minimal cover in the open desert. Add to that the risk of sandstorms, snakes, scorpions, spiders, heat exhaustion and foot blisters and it sounds like an event to survive rather than enjoy.

But Di said she was looking forward to it.

Training is going well, with sessions in the Bedford Lodge sauna and steam room for acclimatisation, the Racing Centre and Asgard Fitness gyms for strength training and 70-plus kilometres running a week, some on the sandy surface of the town’s horsewalks to resemble tracks through the desert.

“It is a race, with 1,200 people taking part, 100 of them women, but I’m not thinking so much about competing as completing,” said Di.

“When I think about the race it’s as a test. I want to push myself to my limits to find out my true strengths. It is the challenge of a lifetime”.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/di-farrell-thomas where corporate sponsorship would also be appreciated.