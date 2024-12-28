Three Suffolk eateries have reached the semi-finals of a national award celebrating takeaways and restaurants serving kebabs.

Yesterday, the British Kebab Awards announced the full list of shortlisted businesses, with winners set to be crowned at a ceremony in London on February 26.

Now in its 13th year, the awards honour Britain’s best kebab chefs, restaurants and takeaways across 20 categories.

Three Suffolk eateries have been reached the semi-finals of the British Kebab Awards 2025. Picture: 2sif Farooqui from Pixabay

In Suffolk, Meze Grill Turkish Restaurant in Stowmarket was nominated for Best Value Restaurant; Turkoman Bar and Grill in Newmarket for Best Customer Satisfaction; and Burwell Kebab for Best Kebab Van of the Year.

Precision Refrigeration, in Thetford, is also competing in the Best Supplier and Manufacturer category.

Meze Grill Turkish Restaurant, in Stowmarket. Picture: Ross Waldron

Turkoman Bar and Grill, in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “This year’s nominees represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, tradition and innovation.

“We are proud to be highlighting the leaders of this great industry.”

The semi-finalists will now have to win over the public through a vote. Click here to vote for your favourite.

The awards are supported by Just Eat.