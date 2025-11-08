For more than half a century seven blocks of flats have dominated Newmarket’s skyline and are all a large proportion of town residents has ever known at Icewell Hill.

But before the flats went up the area was home to a close-knit community demonstrating all the attributes and spirit today’s councillors want to see re-kindled in major re-development proposals which will see a new chapter of the town’s history written.

Up until the early part of the 19th century the area once the property of the Crown had been known as Mount Pleasant. The later name of Icewell Hill derived from the ice well a brick-lined hole dug deep into the earth and used to store ice until it was needed by some of the town’s wealthier households during the summer months. Remains of the well were discovered by builders in March 1966 as they dug the foundations for the new flats.

An aerial view of Icewell Hill as it looked in the early 1960s. Picture: Peter Norman Collection

At a time when there were no hard and fast planning policies in place, development was piecemeal with houses of all shapes and sizes linked by a myriad of narrow cobbled streets, dust tracks and alleyways covering an area stretching from Regent Street, now Rowley Drive, through to Mill Hill.

Chelsea Place, Bartons Place, Jarvis Yard, Prince’s Yard, Ruses Yard, Victory Lane, Ward’s Alley and Well Alley were some of the addresses. There were a couple of popular pubs. The Victory run in its final years by Percy Willett traced its history back to around 1844 when it was originally know as Queen Victoria. The last pint was pulled there at 12.45am on New Year’s Day 1964.

The Victory pub which was at the heart of the Icewell Hill community. Picture: Peter Norman Collection

Percy Willett, right, landlord of The Victory with some of his regulars. Picture: Peter Norman Collection

A party of Icewell Hill residents set off for the seaside to celebrate the Coronation in 1953

Three years earlier The Wheatsheaf, which stood in Regent Street opposite St Mary’s Church, had closed. Both pubs were demolished as the then Newmarket Urban District Council continued to orchestrate clearance of the area to make way for its new housing plan. The new pub built to replace them was The Palomino in Valley Way.

Part of The Wheatsheaf did manage to escape the bulldozers as its last landlord, Bill Garnham, gave the pub’s sign to his close friend Tom Stonham then organist at St Mary’s. Today the sign’s bracket carries the nearby Turner Hall sign.

One by one residents of Icewell Hill were forced to leave as properties were compulsorily purchased by the local authority. For some the thought of losing the only home they had ever known proved too much too bear. In February 1961 76-year-old Elsie Palethorpe and her sister Sophia, 73, were found drowned on a beach at Felixstowe.

The Wheatsheaf pub which stood in Regent Street, roughly opposite St Mary’s Church

American jockey Lester Rieff who, with his young brother John was accused of involvement in a horse doping ring along with trainer Enoch Wishard who worked for William 'Becha-a-million' Gates and James Drake both big time gamblers who leased the Red House stable that used to stand on the edge of Icewell Hill

Chelsea Terrace and Icewell Hill in around 1896

They were born in and had lived all their lives at Woodbine Cottage in St Mary’s Square which was to be demolished. The sister had steadfastly refused to sell but seeing no way they could keep their home and fearing re-housing would mean separation they had got on a train to the coast where hand in hand they had walked into the sea. An inquest recorded a verdict of suicide.

Woodbine Cottage was one of the first buildings to go but plenty more were to follow. In January 1963 crowds gathered as 66-year-old George Pollington was evicted from his home at 2 Stovers Cottages. His determination not to leave reflected the affection all those who lived at Icewell Hill had for the area and their reluctance to let go of a way of life which was slowly disappearing before their eyes.

One of the last images of what still remained of the old Icewell Hill as it was back in November 1962

Icewell Hill resident Frances Holmes and her dog Skipper look on as her home Shakespear Cottage is demolished in 1963

Icewell Hill flats under construction. Picture: Peter Norman Collection

Work progressing on the new flats in 1967

Former nurse Peggy Moule was the 14th child in a family of 15, the daughter of the head lad at the Rothchild family’s Palace House Stables. She was born and brought up in Portland Cottage which stood roughly where Regent Court is today. In her memoir, Full Circle, she recalled growing up at Icewell Hill where, despite the poverty secretly shared behind the flint walls of the terraced cottages, she had fond memories of a joyous childhood.

Peggy’s life as a Land Army girl during the war and later as a nurse took her away from Newmarket but she finally returned in 1990 to a flat in Regent Court built on the very site once occupied by her family’s home. “I stamped my feet on what was left of Icewell Hill but heard nothing,” she wrote. “The past I knew was deeply buried. There were no children out to play, or mothers chatting on doorsteps.”

The community Peggy had known, and grown up with, had long gone and in its place were the new flats. “There were people there alright but everyone was out of sight,” she said.