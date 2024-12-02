Richard Ashcroft, the frontman of The Verve, will take to the stage in Suffolk before joining Oasis on their highly anticipated reunion tour.

The singer will perform at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 27, 2025, and is the first act to be announced as part of the venue’s series of summer concerts, Newmarket Nights.

The Verve rose to fame in the 90s with hit tracks like ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’, ‘Lucky Man’ and ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ off the band’s breakthrough album ‘Urban Hymns’.

Richard Ashcroft is set to headline Newmarket Nights next year. Picture: Dean Chalkley

As a solo act, Ashcroft has released five albums — including his 2021 album, ‘Acoustic Hymns’, which revisits the band’s classic songs with stripped-back instrumentation.

One of the tracks from this album, ‘Sonnet’, also featured in this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International Director, said: “Following a superb 2024 season, we knew our first announcement for 2025 had to be extra special.

“We’re so excited to welcome Richard Ashcroft to Newmarket Nights ahead of his massive summer on the road with Oasis.”

Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday, December 6 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

There is also a a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, December 4.