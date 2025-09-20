Howzat! The men who became legends in their own lifetimes by taking their village cricket team to a national final at the home of the game at Lord’s, were the focus of a special celebration on Sunday.

It was 50 years almost to the week that Isleham Cricket Club reached the final of the National Village Cup, and current club president Adrian Sheldrick did not want the anniversary to pass unmarked.

Members of that 1975 team were invited to The Beeches in the village to relive their day in the sun when, although they were beaten, they were heralded as a true village team and the best example of everything the competition stood.

“They were beaten comfortably in the final,” said Adrian, “but their opponents, Gowerton, which is a suburb of Swansea, had a couple of semi-professionals in their team as well as some university players and they were later thrown out, so in the true spirit of the competition Isleham were the winners.”

On the way to the final, Isleham had played their semi final match at home against Bombersand, a team from Newcastle, in front of a crowd of 5,000.

“When you think today sometimes we are lucky to get three people turn up to watch us, that was just amazing,” said Adrian.

Above: The Isleham team as they were at Lords in 1975 before the final of the National Village Competition and left: Team members together again for a special celebration on Sunday

Nine of the players who featured in the Isleham team 50 years ago were born within two miles of the village green, and it also had three sets of brothers, Malcolm Collen, the captain and Les Collen, Brian, Barry and Alan Houghton, and Adrian’s brothers, Ray and Richard Sheldrick.

Also in the team were Brian Pope, David Peachey, Bob Cole, Ernie Cawley and Trevor Bird.

All but Richard Sheldrick and Ernie Cawley, who have since died, were at Sunday’s celebration, along with Alan Webber, who was the club’s secretary at the time.

In the Lord’s final they scored 120 runs, with Ray Sheldrick hitting a six and the following year, as if to prove their 1975 run was no fluke, the team reached the semi-finals of the competition again.

On Sunday, all the players were presented with a special commemorative cap to mark the anniversary, as well as a bottle of Haig Dimple whisky, as a reminder of the trophy they received from the competition sponsors all those years ago.

“They are, as far as Isleham is concerned, all legends,” said Adrian.

“When you are a kid playing sport and you are asked what you dream of doing it’s either playing football at Wembley or cricket at Lords and they did that.

“The village will always be proud of them.”