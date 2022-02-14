Fresh from scoring the coveted top spot with their fifth album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ last month, indie heroes The Wombats will make their Newmarket Nights debut on Friday August 5.

From ‘Moving To New York’ to ‘Method To The Madness’, ‘Kill The Director’ and ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Division’, The Wombats have an enviable back catalogue of bonafide pop-tinged indie classics.

The viral success of their 2015 hit ‘Greek Tragedy’ on TikTok has enraptured a whole new generation of fans, a feat they’ve managed to continually repeat since their 2007 debut ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’.

The Wombats have confirmed they will be playing at Newmarket Nights this year.

The Wombats said: “We’ve heard some amazing things about the Newmarket Nights crowd so can’t wait to be headlining for the first time this August. We love performing open-air shows, especially in new places, and are so excited to bring our tour to you all this Summer!”

The band have also just surpassed over 1.5 billion streams worldwide, over 15 years into their career, the band are pulling in bigger audiences than ever before.

2021 saw a season of incredible live shows at The Jockey Club racecourses, ranging from a sold-out show for Tom Jones to an afternoon of joyful singalongs with McFly at Newmarket Racecourses. Despite the challenges of staging a season in 2021, the events marked the return to live music for thousands of fans. The Jockey Club Live events continue to be renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The Wombats are a constant staple at some of the biggest and best festivals in the world so are the perfect band to headline The July Course in August. The line-up for Newmarket Nights is bigger and better than ever before and will provide something for everyone this summer.”

Looking forward to a full-strength line-up in 2022, the likes of Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith, The Script, Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra are already confirmed.

2022

17th June – Paloma Faith – Newmarket Racecourses

15th July - The Script - Newmarket Racecourses

22nd July – Queen Symphonic – Newmarket Racecourses

29th July – Anne-Marie – Newmarket Racecourses

5th August – The Wombats – Newmaket Racecourses

12th August - Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra - Newmarket Racecourses

Tickets for THE WOMBATS at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday February 18, via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday February 16.

Tickets are priced starting at £30.24 including booking fee.

Tickets for all other shows are available now at thejockeyclub.com/live