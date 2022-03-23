The theft of a skip loader that was stolen from a town cemetery is being investigated by Suffolk Police.

This comes after a Thwaits dumper truck was stolen from Newmarket Town Cemetery in an overnight theft.

Unknown suspects forced the locks from the cemetery gates to break in to the site. The skip loader was then stolen.

Newmarket Town Cemetery. Picture: Google maps

This happened some time between 6pm on Tuesday and 7.30am this morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/17338/22.