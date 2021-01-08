Three Poundland stores in Suffolk will be closing temporarily from Sunday due to the third coronavirus lockdown.

The Poundland stores in Ipswich's Sailmaker's Shopping Centre, Lowestoft's Britten Shopping Centre and The Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket will be among 44 of the company's shops in the UK to temporarily shut their doors.

A spokesman said the shops would be "hibernating" – but the company's other stores in these locations, and throughout Suffolk, will stay open, as they are permitted to do as an essential retailer.

The company said closing these stores would allow the business to focus on larger stores in consolidated areas – around 800 Poundland stores will remain open.

The move follows an 80 per cent reduction in footfall since the start of the coronavirus pandemic after shopping centres and high streets were forced to close their doors.

The company has said that affected staff will be placed on furlough and Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail director, said: "We learned valuable lessons during the lockdown in March about how buying patterns change as people stick to government advice to stay at home.

"Putting a small number of stores into hibernation helps protect them for the long term and focus our attention on the majority of stores that remain open to serve their neighbourhoods.

"We hope this lockdown is short and we can reopen our hibernating stores as quickly as possible and we remain grateful for the vital support schemes available to us that help protect jobs."

