Further help is on hand for families and individuals hit by the cost of living crisis with the opening of a third foodbank in Newmarket.

The Pantry, which has been opened in The Racing Centre, has linked with the Open Door foodbank in Craven Way, Newmarket, and the Community pop-up shop at the town’s Roman Catholic Church parish centre to provide a vital service to those in need.

The Racing Centre had already put in place its Project Cold, offering free soup and rolls on a daily basis together with access to a warm space and the opportunity of a hot shower and now it has gone a step further with The Pantry, which will be open all day every day.

Initially the community pop-up shop was also based at the centre but has since moved to the church hall where customers can fill a jute bag with fresh food and staple items for £2 a time.

The Pantry has received a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity fund, distributed by West Suffolk Council, which has enabled the purchase of a new fridge and freezer, while their stock of food and other essential items comes from the Open Door, which also supplies the pop-up shop.

Racing Centre chief executive John Gilbert said that the foodbanks were constantly in desperate need of of stock.

He asked anyone who wanted to help, to take their donated items to the Open Door’s foodbank because that way all three organisations were helped.

“Food poverty is more prevalent than it has ever been and at The Pantry we want to help people by discussing what they need for their particular circumstances and helping them fill bags accordingly and with dignity.”

Mr Gilbert said that the Racing Centre’s mandate was to help those working in or retired from the racing industry, but also the wider community in Newmarket.

“Anyone can just turn up and if we can help, we will,” he said .

Opening hours are: Open Door –Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 2.30pm; Roman Catholic Parish Centre – from 11am every Wednesday, and The Pantry at the Racing Centre – all day every day.