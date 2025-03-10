A third person has been arrested following an incident in Newmarket at the weekend.

Officers were called at 3.40pm on Saturday to reports of an ‘altercation’ involving four people in High Street.

Two men suffered injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital.

Newmarket High Street

One of those injured – aged 45 – has since been discharged from hospital and has now been arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.

The other casualty – aged in his 70s - remains in hospital for treatment, with his condition described as ‘critical but stable’.

Two men, aged 25 and 23, were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm - and were taken to Bury St Edmunds PIC for questioning.

They were released on bail until June 5, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to make contact.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 37/12771/25.