The third inquiry in to Newmarket's Weatherby rail crossing got under way on Tuesday, with Network Rail attempting to have the application for public right of way status invalidated.

Juan Lopez, representing Network Rail, argued that discrepancies such as incorrect grid references and incorrect scale on a map dating back to around 1850 should render the application invalid.

Merrow Golden, representing Newmarket Town Council, said: “Network Rail have not found anything that could invalidate this application. They are alleging there are incorrect grid references in the application, but what prejudice can that possibly bring?

Weatherby rail crossing.

“Network Rail says this derails everything and leaves us having to start from scratch again. But these points on validity have been unreasonably pursued, they go nowhere and yet they continue to pursue them.”

Steve Day, Liability Negotiations Manager at Network Rail and member of the Institute for Public Rights of Way, gave evidence as a witness on Tuesday and Wednesday, with much of the second day given to examining maps from the 19th century which appeared to show a public road labelled at the site of the crossing and debating the application of laws listed in the Railways Clauses Consolidation Act of 1845, which first set down rules for railway construction and associated access routes.

The second day also saw Mr Smy, the Newmarket resident who submitted the application for public right of way status for the crossing, appear as a witness and question Mr Day on Network Rail’s position, before further evidence was given by former land surveyor and rights of way expert Rosalinde Emrys-Roberts.

This third inquiry has arisen from Network Rail’s decision to challenge on safety grounds, the findings of planning inspector Mark Yates, who decided in favour of the town council’s view that the crossing had always been a route, declaring the crossing a restricted byway.

Network Rail claims that its alternative suggested route via New Cheveley Road would only be a small inconvenience to pedestrians.

The inquiry is expected to conclude at the end of this week.