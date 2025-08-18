An MP has pledged his backing to the horse racing industry after the sport announced all fixtures on Sunday, September 10 will be cancelled in protest against Government tax plans.

Meetings at Uttoxeter, Lingfield, Kempton and Carlisle will be abandoned with the strike action expected to cost the industry around £700,000.

The move comes in response to a Treasury proposal to align the rate of duty on sports betting with higher rates charged on games of pure chance such as roulette and online slot machines.

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk. Picture: Parliament

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk, said: "I stand firmly behind the racing industry. They have never done this before, and this action should send a powerful message to the Labour Government.

“The racing tax will punish owners, trainers, and jockeys — and not just jeopardise the racing industry itself but breeding too — by robbing them of income when profit margins are tight and global competition is fierce.

“Rachel Reeves needs to find another way to fix her mistakes instead of putting a great British success story like horse racing at risk."

Racing at Newmarket Race Course. Picture: Mark Westley

The decision to cancel fixtures was made jointly by Jockey Club Racecourses, which runs Newmarket, Kempton and Carlisle, Arena Racing Company, which runs Uttoxeter and Lingfield, and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Currently, gambling on games of chance is taxed at 21 per cent of an operator’s gross profits, compared with 15 per cent for betting on sports, including horse racing.

The Treasury first raised the idea of bringing betting duty in line with gaming tax rates in the final months of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Government which has been taken forward by Labour.

Betting and gaming have been taxed separately since the Betting and Gaming Act of 1961.