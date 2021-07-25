For Newmarket’s All Saints’ Primary School Friday, the last day of the school year, brought to a close another chapter in its 150-year history.

Pupils and parents said their farewells to headteacher Jane Trampnow, who was leaving the Vicarage Road school after seven years at the helm.

“This school has brought everything I love together, church, education, horses and having a world view,” said Jane. “This has been the pinnacle of my career in education.”

Jane Trampnow was presented with a special rug made up of individual strips painted by the pupils which had been expertly sewn together

And she added: “The real highlight has been the children and how they have developed and matured and become kind and caring individuals.”

Jane, who joined the school after 17 years as deputy at Clements Community Primary School, in Haverhill, is not quitting education altogether as she will be working part-time as a church schools’ inspector and an educational consultant for the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Multi-Academy Trust, which covers some 21 schools.

Her farewell gift from the children was something of a special delivery.

Blossom the pony, who belongs to six-year-old pupil James Harrison, was brought secretly in to the school’s playground wearing a rug made up of individual strips painted by the pupils which had been expertly sewn together by teacher Oksana Cutter, and was presented to Jane.

“It was a complete surprise,” she said, “and was a lovely idea reflecting the equestrian links the town has.”

Jane is a horsewoman herself and will be using some of her new found spare time time to care for her New Forest mare which is currently in foal.

As for the highlights of her time at All Saints’, Jane singled out the Queen’s visit to open the neighbouring National Horseracing Museum in 2016, when the school’s pupils were on hand to greet her and one pupil, Darcy Cook, who had recovered from life-threatening injuries sustained in a road accident, was chosen to present a bouquet to the Royal visitor.

Other highpoints, she said, were the school’s 150th birthday celebrations and the development of the pupils both educationally and in their character. “We are so proud of them,” she said.

Taking over as head in September will be Barbara Rodel, who was previously deputy head at Cherry Hinton Church of England Primary School.

