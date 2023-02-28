A historic pub in Suffolk is gearing up to open again following a blaze.

Firefighters were alerted on Tuesday, February 7, to The Star, in Lidgate near Newmarket, to a fire on the first floor measuring 10 metres by five metres.

Three weeks later, the Grade II listed pub, which has been in use for at least 160 years, has announced it will reopening on Thursday, March 2.

Alex Hastie, owner of The Star, said he was looking forward to open the pub's doors again and is very grateful to the fire brigade for arriving to the scene so quickly.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had been alerted at 1.05pm to the incident by a member of the public who heard the fire alarm going off and could see smoke billowing from the roof.

Six crews were in attendance and had extinguished the blaze by about 2.20pm.

Firefighters at The Star pub in Lidgate. Picture: Mecha Morton

Station manager Alan Coldwell praised the swift action of the initial crews who quickly brought the fire under control, which he said prevented what could have been a significant fire due to the age and construction of the property.