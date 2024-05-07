A section of the A14 at Newmarket which has been closed due to heavy flooding could reopen by the end of this month.

The route has been submerged repeatedly following the wettest autumn and winter recorded with disruption since February 22 on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 37 and 38.

Highways engineers have had to pump more than 50 million litres of water from the 200-metre section dip in the carriageway.

National Highways working at the scene on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge earlier this year. Picture: National Highways

One of three lanes has remained closed while pumping continued but today National Highways said it hopes to reopen the road fully by the end of May.

Following the groundwater flooding, a spokesperson said they were developing the scope for long-term flood mitigation measures, using data from the current incident.

They said: “These measures are likely to involve enhanced pump capability or enlarged pipework and discharge facilities.

“It is hoped these measures, can be implemented in the next 24 months.”

Asked about the ongoing works and why the lane has been closed so long, they added: “We have been intermittently testing turning off the pumps which were installed as emergency measures to get lane two open - the lane closure is in to protect the pumps.

“However, each time the groundwater returns to lane one and would go to lane two without the pump.

“As the groundwater levels do not appear to receding quickly enough, and because of the continuous rainfall, we are trying to move the pumps and pipework so they are protected as they continue to be needed.”