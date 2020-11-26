Thousands of Newmarket people know that when the Queen attends the sales at Tattersalls the crowd shows respect for the monarch not by bowing, curtseying, doffing or saluting but by pretending she isn’t there.

We show the greatest respect for her personal happiness by behaving in a way that, under other circumstances, might seem totally lacking in respect.

The National Anthem wishes her happiness and that’s what we try to give her.

The Queen at Newmarket

While I rejoice in Newmarket’s brilliant and sensitive behaviour to Her Majesty, treating her as just another old lady in a tatty mac, I am troubled by my own hypocrisy. For I have been watching, with increasing distaste and dismay, the television evocation of the Royal Family called The Throne. With every episode I ask myself: “How would you like it if some scribbler you have never met was given a public pulpit from which to intrude on your private life, guess your family’s inner thoughts and present it all as fact?”

Being invaded by her subjects’ understandable interest in her life and her family comes with the job. The Royal Family might cease to exist if we ceased to care.But to feed this benign interest by wading into a slurry lagoon of guesswork and surmise posing as certainty is cruel to a Queen who has served us more faithfully than any passing president or prime minister imaginable. This is not to seek silence over such embarrassments as the Princes Andrew and Harry. Ask all the questions you like. As my granny said: “They have made their bed, they must lie in it.”

But, please, let us do it with at least the respect we show socially to our greengrocer and fishmonger or to Her Majesty at Tatts. Even the highest and most privileged have some human rights.

When, lockdown permitting, you go shopping in, say, Soham, Mildenhall or Newmarket, you see people you slightly know, old classmates or workmates, a famous face from the racing pages, an old friend or some weird, mystifying stranger.I repeat, lockdown permitting.

May I in all humility suggest that, since many of us are now scared to set foot outside our own homes, the only substitute for a happy jostle in a shopping centre is what you have in your hands now.

I beg his forgiveness but my editor was a trifle too modest, almost apologetic when he sought your renewed loyalty as the Journal’s price goes up. The provincial press is going through a terrible time for a whole lot of reasons quite apart from Covid. But I see Covid as a way to show the enduring relevance and value of papers like the journal.

As you wander through our pages (in which, incidentally, the ads are at least as informative of the state of affairs as the editorial columns) you are, effectively, walking down the High Street, bumping into people, clocking chums, gathering evidence, forming opinions, spotting opportunities, hearing of hardships, catching up with sport and trying to avoid tedious old know-alls like me.

The Journal is cheap at the price. It takes you for a walk through your own neighbourhood and shows you people and things you did not know about.

I strongly suspect there is something almost aggressive towards other faiths in the way the Government is steamrollering through plans for a locally unwelcome and unneeded secondary school at Soham with a Christian foundation.

I try to be a Christian myself but this sort of ‘Onward Christian Soldiers’ stuff is unpleasant at the least and positively troublemaking at the worst.

As if things were not grim enough, some among us are back-biting and bickering about who went to the Memorial on Remembrance Sunday and whether they had any right to be there. What a way to mark the sacrifice of millions! I hear hollow laughter from the fallen in foreign fields as they see how we use the peace they won for us.

Sorry Wickhambrook, but you can save yourselves a lot of trouble and expense by simply scrapping your campaign against a massive housing development.

Give in now.

Forget it.

Your efforts are worthless.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Mr Robert Jenrick, will do whatever happens to take his fancy.

I was always a little uneasy about the ‘rent-a-cop’ aspect of Newmarket’s town-centre police officer. I like my police to be loyal to no-one but their own force and the public they serve without political intermediaries like the town council.

If the £34,000-a-year deal for a town-centre officer has fallen through, it may be chiefly through police failure to deliver what our councillors signed up for. This is surprising when you consider how the county force has always seemed fully committed to visible policing. Turns out they were not even visible to confer with councillors.

It was always a forlorn hope that rent-a-cop would replace the loss of a proper police station with a proper officer behind a proper desk. Like the hospital, we may get that back one day if we make enough fuss and pay enough council charges. But this is no time to be thinking of new ways to spend public money.

