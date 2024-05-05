Three air ambulances and paramedics called to critical incident on A142 Fordham Road in Newmarket
Published: 19:27, 05 May 2024
| Updated: 19:32, 05 May 2024
Three air ambulances have been called to a critical incident in Newmarket.
The East of England Ambulance Service is at the scene of a major incident on the A142 Fordham Road, having been alerted at 4.22pm.
According to the AA route planner, the incident was a crash and there are delays along the route, as well as the A14.
A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We have declared this a critical incident and have multiple resources at the scene, including three air ambulances.”
She was unable to comment further.
More to come.