Three air ambulances have been called to a critical incident in Newmarket.

The East of England Ambulance Service is at the scene of a major incident on the A142 Fordham Road, having been alerted at 4.22pm.

According to the AA route planner, the incident was a crash and there are delays along the route, as well as the A14.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We have declared this a critical incident and have multiple resources at the scene, including three air ambulances.”

She was unable to comment further.

