Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Three air ambulances and paramedics called to critical incident on A142 Fordham Road in Newmarket

By Ash Jones
-
ash.jones@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 19:27, 05 May 2024
 | Updated: 19:32, 05 May 2024

Three air ambulances have been called to a critical incident in Newmarket.

The East of England Ambulance Service is at the scene of a major incident on the A142 Fordham Road, having been alerted at 4.22pm.

According to the AA route planner, the incident was a crash and there are delays along the route, as well as the A14.

Three air ambulances are at the scene. Picture: iStock
Three air ambulances are at the scene. Picture: iStock

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We have declared this a critical incident and have multiple resources at the scene, including three air ambulances.”

She was unable to comment further.

More to come.

Accidents Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Ash Jones