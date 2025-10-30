Three people have been charged with shoplifting offences from multiple town centre shops.

Officers in Newmarket have cracked down on shoplifters who have been targeting Tesco Express and other shops in the high street and surrounding area.

Stuart Hornsey, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal from Tesco Express on October 11 and 12.

Three people have been charged with shoplifting offences in Newmarket town centre. Picture: Google Maps / iStock

He has been bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, on November 26.

Simon Scott, 60, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of attempted theft of alcohol from MD’s Newmarket Grocery on October 12 and Tesco Express on October 16.

He is also charged with theft of alcohol from All Saints News & Wine on October 12 and two counts of theft of alcohol from Tesco Express on September 2 and October 14.

Scott has been remanded until a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on November 7.

Albano Droma, 34, of Sovereigns Quay, Bedford, was charged with theft of various retail and cosmetic goods from Boots on October 24.

Droma was remanded on this charge – and another charge of theft from Boots in Brightlingsea, Essex, on June 10 – until his next court appearance at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on November 26.