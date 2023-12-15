Mildenhall Police take three males in Newmarket to custody after counterfeit items seized
Published: 14:23, 15 December 2023
| Updated: 14:40, 15 December 2023
Three males are in custody after an incident in a Suffolk town yesterday.
Police stopped and searched the three males yesterday afternoon in Newmarket and numerous counterfeit items were located and seized.
According to a spokesperson for Mildenhall Police on social media, the males were then taken to custody.
Suffolk Police has been approached for more information.