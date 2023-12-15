Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Mildenhall Police take three males in Newmarket to custody after counterfeit items seized

By Cameron Reid
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:23, 15 December 2023
 | Updated: 14:40, 15 December 2023

Three males are in custody after an incident in a Suffolk town yesterday.

Police stopped and searched the three males yesterday afternoon in Newmarket and numerous counterfeit items were located and seized.

According to a spokesperson for Mildenhall Police on social media, the males were then taken to custody.

Police stopped and searched three males yesterday afternoon in Newmarket. Picture: iStock
Suffolk Police has been approached for more information.

