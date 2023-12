A teenager and two men have been released on bail after a number of counterfeit items were seized by officers in a Suffolk town.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the suspected counterfeit items included a hand hoover, perfumes, aftershaves and creams, that were being sold in Newmarket High Street.

The teenager, aged 15, and two men, aged 22 and 23, were released on police bail pending further enquiries to answer on January 19, 2024.

In a social media post on Friday, December 15, Mildenhall Police said they had stopped and searched three males and arrested them.