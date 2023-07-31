Three men have been arrested in a Suffolk town in connection with theft offences.

Officers had reason to stop a white Ford Transit on the A14 westbound on Thursday, July 27 at Rowley Mile Service Station in Newmarket.

The van was loaded with various metals and scrap items, including many car parts and vehicle subframes.

Three men have been arrested in Newmarket in connection with theft offences. Picture: iStock

The men in the vehicle, aged 17, 24 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were all released on police bail, pending further investigations to answer on Thursday, August 31.

Police ask anyone who has information relating to this crime, to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime number 37/37007/23 and 37/38294/23.

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.