Cambridgeshire Police was alerted at about 12.05am today to reports of a burglary at the Co-op, in North Street, Burwell.

Three men broke into the premises but left empty-handed.

Officers remain at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/63055/25.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.