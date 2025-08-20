Three men break into Co-op, in North Street, Burwell, overnight
Published: 10:32, 20 August 2025
Three men broke into a village shop overnight.
Cambridgeshire Police was alerted at about 12.05am today to reports of a burglary at the Co-op, in North Street, Burwell.
Three men broke into the premises but left empty-handed.
Officers remain at the scene.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/63055/25.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.